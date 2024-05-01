Adani Power Q4 results: Net profit falls 48% YoY to Rs 2,737 crore on the back of increased expenses

Adani Power posted a 48 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 2,737 crore for the March quarter on the back of increased expenses.

Its net profit was Rs 5,242.48 crore in the January-March period of the preceding 2022-23.

During the fourth quarter, the company's total income was Rs 13,881.52 crore against Rs 10,795.32 crore a year ago.

Related Articles

The expenses stood at Rs 10,323.58 crore in the period under review compared to Rs 9,897.60 crore in the year-ago period.

However, for the entire FY24, the company's net profit almost doubled to Rs 20,828.79 crore from Rs 10,726.64 crore registered in FY23.

In FY24, the company's income rose to Rs 60,281.48 crore against Rs 43,040.52 crore in FY23.

Its expenses increased to Rs 39,489.97 crore in FY24 from Rs 35,365.82 crore in the preceding fiscal.

In a statement, Adani Power said the depreciation charge and finance cost for the quarter increased to Rs 990 crore and Rs 820 crore, respectively, due to the commissioning of the Godda project. APL ended 2023-24 with a stronger balance sheet and sound liquidity, it added.

The company said it had a "higher one-time income recognition of Rs 9,322 crore for FY24...driven by higher collection of late payment surcharges".

As of March 31, its net total debt came down to Rs 26,545 crore from Rs 39,434 crore a year earlier. The company appointed Sangeeta Singh as an Additional Director (Non-Executive, Independent) for 3 years. Singh has worked in various capacities as Member of Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), Principal Chief Commissioner of Income Tax amongst others.

"Adani Power is a key component of our long-term strategy, supplying reliable baseload power across a vast part of the country, executing benchmark-setting projects, creating assets of national importance, and acting as the balancing supply to enable greater integration of renewables in the grid," he added.

The company's consolidated power sale volume increased 55 per cent to 22.1 billion units (BU) in Q4 FY24 against 14.3 BU in Q4 FY23. The improvement was due to improved power demand, lower import coal prices, and larger installed capacity.

In the fourth quarter and FY24, higher volumes were contributed by almost all plants led by Mundra, the newly commissioned Godda plant, Udupi, and Mahan.