Adani Power shares rise 6% on Rs 6,000-crore deal for Bhutan project, more details 

Adani Power shares rose over 6% on Monday after the Adani Group firm inked a shareholders’ agreement (SHA) with Bhutan’s state-owned utility Druk Green Power Corporation Ltd (DGPC). Adani Power stock climbed 6.46% to Rs 649.20 on BSE. The Adani Group stock's market cap climbed to a high of Rs 2.44 lakh crore. A total of 19.65 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 125.27 crore on BSE.

In terms of technicals, the Adani Group stock is trading neither in the overbought zone nor in the oversold zone, signals the relative strength index (RSI) of Adani Power which stands at 59.1.

The Adani Group stock is trading higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages, signaling the stock is trading in bullish zone.

"We would like to inform that Adani Power Limited (“the Company” or “APL”) and Druk Green Power Corp. Ltd. (“DGPC”), Bhutan’s state-owned utility, has signed the shareholders agreement (SHA) for setting up a 570 MW hydroelectric project at Wangchhu in Bhutan (“Project”," said Adani Power.

The Wangchhu project will involve an investment of about Rs 6,000 crore in setting up the renewable energy power plant and related infrastructures.

"With the preparation of the detailed project report already completed, construction work is expected to begin by the first half of 2026, and the completion is targeted within five years of groundbreaking," said Adani Power.

“Bhutan is a role model for the world in sustainable development, and we are very excited to play a leading role in the development of the country’s natural resources through this renewable energy project. The Wangchhu hydroelectric project will critically meet Bhutan’s peak winter demand, when hydro power generation is low. During the summer months, it would export power to India,” said SB Khyalia, CEO, Adani Power.

In a separate denvelopment on Friday, Adani Power said its shareholders have cleared a stock split in the ratio of 1:5. The record date for the stock split will be announced later separately. The board has already approved the stock split during its June quarter earnings.