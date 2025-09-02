Adani stock in focus: This Adani group firm will consider right issue today

Adani group firm NDTV will consider raising of funds in a board meet on Tuesday, where the board of directors of the company may consider issuance of equity shares or other securities through rights issue or any other appropriate mode, as may be permitted under applicable laws, subject to such regulatory approvals. NDTV shares are down 30.22 per cent in the past one year compared with 2.43 per cent drop in the BSE Sensex during the same period.

"Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI Listing Regulations, we would like to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the New Delhi Television Limited (“Company”) is being scheduled to be held on Tuesday, September 2, 2025, inter alia, to consider the proposal of fund raising by way of issuance of equity shares or other securities through rights issue or any other appropriate mode, as may be permitted under applicable laws, subject to such regulatory/statutory approvals as may be required," NDTV said on August 28.



Earlier this month, NDTV said it registered 15 per cent year-on-year growth in Q1 revenue, fuelled by traction across platforms, strategic editorial investments, and a relentless focus on innovation. Losses for the quarter widened to Rs 65.55 crore from Rs 52.28 crore at the end of March quarter and a loss of Rs 44.15 crore in the same quarter last year.

It recently announced the launch of a new business vertical under the brand name “NDTV Alive”, which will focus on live events, including large-format public and ticketed experiences. This strategic initiative is aimed at expanding NDTV’s footprint within the Media and Entertainment sector and is expected to contribute to the company’s growth and revenue diversification, NDTV said in a stock exchange filing on June 24.

It appointment of Rahul Kumar Shaw as the Chief Experience Officer of NDTV Alive and designated him as Senior Management Personnel of the company.