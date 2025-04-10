Anand Rathi Wealth Q4 results preview: Earning expectations, dividend, targets & more

Anand Rathi Wealth (AR Wealth) is scheduled to report its earnings for the quarter and financial year ended on March 31, 2025 on Thursday, April 09. The company board shall also consider dividend for its shareholders as per its exchange filing with the bourses. Analysts tracking the company are expecting a muted performance for the quarter.

Anand Rathi Wealth informed the exchanges that the meeting of its board of directors is scheduled on April 10, 2025,inter alia, to consider and approve the audited standalone and consolidated financial results for the fourth quarter and financial year ended on March 31, 2025.



The company board may also recommend a final dividend, if any, on the equity shares of the company for the financial year ending March 31, 2025 subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing annual general meeting (AGM), the filing added further.



Analysts believe that Anand Rathi Wealth may report a double-digit degrowth in Ebitda and net profit on a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis, while revenue may fall in single digit. However, numbers might remain healthy on a year-on-year (YoY) basis. Comments on scheme performance, market share, fresh flows and AUM growth and opex trends will be key things to look for.



Equirus Securities expects Anand Rathi Wealth to report a revenue from operations of Rs 226.2 crore, up 22.7 per cent YoY but down 4.6 per cent QoQ. Ebitda is seen at 94.1 crore, up 28.7 per cent YoY but 12.1 per cent sequentially. PAT may come in at Rs 67.7 crore, up 19 per cent YoY but 12.4 per cent on a quarterly basis.



"We expect equity MF AUM growth to decline sequentially owing to MTM losses. We expect about Rs 13,300 crore of primary MLD issuances during the quarter. We expect Ebitda margin in excess of 40 per cent and building in 19 per cent earnings YoY growth," it added. Equirus currently has an 'add' rating on Anand Rathi Wealth with a target price of Rs 2,150



Shares of Anand Rathi Wealth settled at Rs 1,770.75 on Wednesday, falling 1.35 per cent for the day. The total market capitalization of the company stood little more than Rs 14,700 crore. The stock Has tumbled nearly 24 per cent from its adjusted 52-week high at Rs 2,320.28, hit in December 2024.



Anand Rathi announced a bonus issue for investors along with its December 2024 quarter results, which came into effect in March 2025 The company also announced a final dividend of Rs 9 per share with March 2024 quarter results.



Anand Rathi raised a total of Rs 660 crore via IPO, when the company issued its shares of Rs 550 apiece, effective at Rs 275 post stock split. The stock is about 550 per cent above its IPO price.



Anand Rathi Wealth operates in the wealth management vertical that is expected to grow at a 10-12 per cent CAGR over the next seven years to $331 billion by 2032 , presenting a substantial growth runway, said Ventura Securities. Over FY21-24, Anand Rathi has provided its clients with a 14 per cent yield on its managed portfolio which is invested across MFs and structured products.



"We believe that the stock has overshot its intrinsic value of Rs 1,584 (28 times FY27 earnings). To value Anand Rathi we have used the DCF methodology since we believe that ARWL, given its strong customer franchise and network effects should be able to sustain high growth in the fast growing & underpenetrated wealth management vertical," it said maintaining a 'sell' tag.