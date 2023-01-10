Anil Kumar Goel upped stake in Dhunseri Tea in Q3, stayed put on three others

Anil Kumar Goel has increased stake in a microcap beverage company during the December 2022 quarter, whereas he has stayed put on at least three other counters, the latest shareholding pattern suggests.

The seasoned investor has bought some additional shares of Dhunseri Tea & Industries during October-December 2022 period, while his holding in Panama Petrochem, Ador Fontech and DCM Nouvelle remained unchanged.

Anil Kumar Goel owned 3,14,536 shares or 2.99 per cent stake in the company as on December 31, 2022 as he bought more than 13,500 shares of the company during the given quarter. He owned 3,01,000 shares or 2.86 per cent stake as on September 30, 2022.

Dhunseri Tea & Industries is engaged in the manufacture and sale of tea. It has been expanding its business operations and it presently has 8 tea estates and 10 tea factories in Assam. It also has 2 Tea Estates in Malawi.

Dhunseri Tea & Industries' shares have underperformed the markets as the stock has dropped 19 per cent in the last one year, whereas the stock has plunged 30 per cent in the last five years. However, it has gained 11 per cent in the last six months.

Anil Kumar Goel did not rejig his holding in Panama Petrochem in Q3FY23 as he continued to hold 7,60,000 shares or 1.23 per cent stake in the company, which rose 32 per cent in the last six months.

The smallcap czar kept his holding in Ador Fontech unchanged at 4,50,000 shares or 1.29 per cent for the given quarter. The stock has gained 11 per cent in the last six months.

Anil Kumar Goel continued to own 3,85,000 shares or 2.06 per cent stake in DCM Nouvelle for the quarter ended on December 31, 2022 but the stock is down 8 per cent in the last six months.

According to the data from Trendlyne, Anil Kumar Goel and associates publicly holds 34 stocks with a net worth of over Rs 1,874.2 crore as per the latest corporate shareholdings filed so far.

Also Read: TCS shares at Rs 2,600 or Rs 4,100? What brokerages said on IT stock post Q3 results

Also Read: Mrs Bectors Food, IDBI Bank, PNB Infratech: Trading strategies for these 3 stocks