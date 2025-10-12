Ashish Kacholia just bought big into this defense stock, it's already up 233%

Aerospace engineering stock TechEra India locked in a 5% upper circuit at ₹273.55 on Friday after a high-stakes buy from Bengal Finance & Investment—an investment arm tied to veteran stock-picker Ashish Kacholia.

The move signals rising confidence in the defense sector play, which has already rocketed 233% since its October listing.

The fresh stake purchase—1.12 lakh shares acquired via open market—fueled sharp gains in TechEra’s stock, which has become one of the standout performers among recent IPOs. The company listed on October 3, 2024, at ₹82 per share. In just over a week, it has delivered a staggering 233% return.

TechEra Engineering India specializes in precision tooling, automation systems, and aerospace components. It supplies jigs, fixtures, MRO equipment, and ground support systems to India’s defense and aviation sectors—making it a key player in the country’s push for self-reliance in strategic manufacturing.

Investor interest has steadily built around the stock, which has jumped 50% in the last month and 40% in the past three months. It’s gained 16% in just the last five sessions.

Adding to the rally, TechEra announced a new order worth ₹4.66 crore from a well-known PSU client last week. The order, which includes taxes and duties, covers supply of MRO-related equipment and was disclosed under SEBI’s LODR norms.

Ashish Kacholia’s entry only reinforced bullish sentiment. Known for his sharp bets on high-growth mid- and small-cap companies, Kacholia has developed a cult following among retail investors. His investment arm, Bengal Finance & Investment, often picks early-stage businesses with scalable models.

Earlier this week, his ₹50 crore stake in newly listed Jain Resource Recycling more than doubled in value, delivering a 156% return in just seven months.