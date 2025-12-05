Avadhut Sathe SEBI order: What stock traders need to know

Stock market regulator SEBI, in an ex-parte interim order-cum-show cause notice against finfluencer Avadhut Dinkar Sathe, Avadhut Sathe Trading Academy (ASTAPL), and Gouri Avadhut Sathe, ordered the impounding of Rs 546.16 crore in prima facie unlawful gains and directed that the amount be placed in fixed deposits within 15 days with a lien marked in favour of SEBI.

SEBI alleged that Avadhut Sathe-promoted Avadhut Sathe Trading Academy circulated videos falsely advertising that course participants had earned supernormal profits. Even after receiving an administrative warning from SEBI, the regulator alleged that the academy continued to publish false and misleading claims.

SEBI observed that 65 per cent of the course participants, whose profit and loss were examined, 121 out of 186 incurred losses during the six-month period after completion of the course, contradicting the general message attempted to be disseminated by notices through advertisements that attending ASTAPL/AS courses helps in earning supernormal profits.

“The analysis of trading accounts of these participants shows that they had in fact incurred losses, let alone any profit from the trades. Such videos, containing bogus claims, prima facie appear to have been designed to induce investors to enrol into the course,” SEBI said.

The market regulator insisted that since Avadhut Sathe is the founder, promoter, director and the main trainer of ASTAPL and the sole proprietor of Avadhut Sathe Trading Academy, he was directly responsible for the unregistered investment advisory undertaken by ASTAPL. Gouri Avadhut, on the other hand, is alleged to be actively involved in the day-to-day operations of ASTAPL, as she was receiving recurring payments from ASTAPL.

SEBI said the chats in the WhatsApp groups providing stock analysis/stock recommendation and the stock analysis and recommendation using live market data during the courses were provided by Avadhut Sathe himself, underscoring his role in the matter.

SEBI imposed interim directions restraining ASTAPL, Avadhut Sathe and Gouri Avadhut Sathe from accessing the securities market, directly or indirectly. They were barred from buying, selling or dealing in securities until further orders, except to liquidate their existing holdings. The noticees were further prohibited from offering investment advisory or research analyst services, conducting stock-market training involving live trading or stock-specific guidance, or issuing any stock-related communication through social media, WhatsApp groups or other platforms. SEBI additionally directed them not to divert or dissipate investor funds and to keep such amounts in an escrow account.

The regulator said the noticees should not use live data for any purpose and should not advertise performance or profits of themselves or their course participants.

Sathe, who has more than three decades of trading experience, commands a wide following among retail investors. His YouTube channel has nearly 9.3 lakh subscribers, and his Karjat-based residential “Gurukul” academy offers training in technical analysis, options strategies, trader psychology and risk management, with an emphasis on discipline and systematic trading.

“If the noticees intend to carry out educational activities, it should be strictly in compliance with securities laws and without breaching the directions,” SEBI said.