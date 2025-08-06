Avanti Feeds, PI Industries, Symphony, Linde India to turn ex-dividend on Thursday

Linde India Ltd, PI Industries Ltd, Bayer CropScience Ltd, Avanti Feeds Ltd, CCL Products (India) Ltd and Symphony Ltd are among other stocks that would turn ex-date for dividends on August 7, Thursday. Mindspace Business Parks REIT would also turn ex-date for income distribution.

The Linde India board, at its meeting held on May 23, had recommended a final dividend of Rs 12 per equity share of a face value of Rs 10 each for approval of members at the AGM. August 7 is the record date for the same.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The PI Industries board, at its meeting held on May 19, had recommended a final dividend of Rs 10 per equity share with a face value of Rs 1 each for approval of members at the AGM. Thursday is the record date for the same. If approved, the dividend would be paid within 30 days of its declaration.

The Bayer CropScience board, at its meeting held on May 26, had recommended a final dividend of Rs 35 per equity share of a face value of Rs 10 each for approval by members at the AGM. Thursday is the record date for the same.

The Avanti Feeds board, at its meeting held on May 23, had recommended a final dividend of Rs 9 per equity share of a face value of Rs 1 each for approval by members at the AGM. Thursday is the record date for the same.

Advertisement

CCL Products (India) Ltd (Rs 5 per share), Karur Vysya Bank Ltd (Rs 2.6 per share), Lumax Industries Ltd (Rs 35 per share), Symphony Ltd (Rs 1 per share), Esab India Ltd (Rs 42 per share), Sharda Cropchem Ltd (Rs 6 per share), Lumax Auto Technologies Ltd (Rs 5.5 per share), and Disa India Ltd (Rs 100 per share) would turn ex-dividend on August 7, Thursday.

Also, La Opala RG Ltd (Rs 7.5 per share), Nava Ltd (Rs 6 per share), Dhunseri Investments Ltd (Rs 3 per share) and Chembond Chemicals Ltd (Rs 1.25 per share) would turn ex-dividend tomorrow.

Meanwhile, LIC, Titan, Cummins India, HPCL, Godrej Consumer Products, Solar Industries and others are scheduled to report their earnings for the June quarter on August 7, Thursday.

Advertisement

On Wednesday, domestic equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty50 settled lower after the Reserve Bank of India’s monetary policy committee (MPC) kept the repo rate unchanged. The BSE Sensex was down 166.26 points, or 0.21 per cent, at 80,543.99. The NSE Nifty50 declined 75.35 points, or 0.31 per cent, to settle at 24,574.20.