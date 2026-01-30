Bajaj Auto Q3 results: Profit rises 25% to Rs 2,750 crore; revenue up 21%

Bajaj Auto Ltd on Friday reported a 25.24 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated net profit attributable to owners for the December 2025 quarter (Q3 FY26). Net profit for the quarter stood at Rs 2,749.82 crore, compared with Rs 2,195.65 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Revenue from operations increased 21.19 per cent YoY to Rs 15,378.24 crore from Rs 12,688.96 crore a year ago.

The company said EBITDA came in at Rs 3,161 crore, up 22 per cent YoY, with margins improving to 20.8 per cent, marking a new peak.

"Domestic business posted record revenues on a strong show across all businesses and the largest quarter till date for the electric portfolio. The quarter saw historic high retails on the back of sharp in-market execution during the festive season, while the rapid growth of the electric portfolio, which contributed to 25 per cent of domestic revenues, saw it overtake last full year's revenue in the middle of this quarter," Bajaj Auto said.

Exports crossed 500,000 units in quarterly volumes after 15 quarters, while maintaining double-digit YoY competitive growth, the company added.

Advertisement

Domestic motorcycle business delivered its strongest-ever quarter in the 125cc and above segment, posting double-digit YoY revenue growth, driven primarily by robust demand in the sports motorcycle category.

The company noted that improved traction in the Pulsar portfolio, supported by recent product refreshes and upgrades, along with strong marketing and activation initiatives, helped push quarterly retail volumes to a historic high.

The KTM and Triumph portfolio recorded strong momentum, with domestic volumes and revenue rising by around 50 per cent YoY. The Chetak electric scooter delivered its highest-ever quarter, growing about 70 per cent over the previous quarter, which was impacted by supply constraints.

Bajaj Auto said its balance sheet remains healthy, with surplus funds of around Rs 15,000 crore, after distributing Rs 5,864 crore as dividends and infusing over Rs 2,300 crore into subsidiaries during the period, partly to fund the KTM Austria transaction and expand the financing business.

Advertisement

The results were announced after market hours. Earlier in the day, shares of Bajaj Auto closed 0.90 per cent higher at Rs 9,592.90.