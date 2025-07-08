Bajaj Finance issues 1.5 lakh debentures, check stock reaction

Shares of Bajaj Finance were trading on a flat note in the afternoon session today even as the NBFC said it allotted non-convertible debentures (NCDs) worth Rs 1,500 Crore. The debentures carry a 7.11% coupon rate. Bajaj Finance allotted 1,50,000 secured NCDs on 8 July 2025. The debentures carry out a face value at Rs 1 lakh per NCD, totaling Rs 1,500 crore. Maturity date for NCDS is July 10, 2028 (1098-day tenure). First payment for these NCDs is due on July 10, 2026. The debentures are proposed for listing on BSE's Wholesale Debt Market Segment.

Advertisement

The NCDS are redeemable on maturity. Meanwhile Bajaj Finance stock was trading on a flat note at Rs 924.15 on BSE in the current session.

Total 0.65 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 5.99 crore on Tuesday. The stock has gained 30.25% in a year and risen 21.28% in two years.

Bajaj Finance's relative strength index (RSI) stands at 50.3, which signals the stock is neither oversold nor overbought on charts. A level below 30 is defined as oversold while a value above 70 is considered overbought.

The stock is trading higher than the 5 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day, 200 day but lower than the 10 day and 20 day, moving averages.

Advertisement

Bajaj Finance stock has a one-year beta of 1.05, indicating high volatility during the period.

The NBFC reported a 17.12 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in its consolidated net profit during the January-March 2025 quarter. Profit came at Rs 4,479.57 crore in Q4 against Rs 3,824.53 crore in the corresponding period last year. The non-banking financial company's (NBFC's) revenue from operations jumped 23.65 per cent to Rs 16,359.14 crore in Q4 FY25 from Rs 13,230.07 crore in the year-ago period. Total expenses surged 30.52 per cent to Rs 12,830.18 crore YoY.