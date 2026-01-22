Bajaj Group stock hits 20% upper circuit after Q3 numbers; net profit jumps 83%

This Bajaj Group stock, Bajaj Consumer Care, witnessed strong buying on Thursday, locking into the 20% upper circuit at Rs 297.05 on the BSE. The sharp rally from the previous close of Rs 247.55 comes on the back of its financial report for the third quarter. The counter has now gained nearly 60% over a one-year period.

The FMCG player posted its numbers for the quarter ended December 31, 2025. The company’s consolidated profit after tax (PAT) jumped 83.2% year-on-year to Rs 46.37 crore, compared to Rs 25.31 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal, Bajaj Consumer Care informed stock exchanges on January 21.

Revenue from operations surged 32.7% to Rs 306.08 crore in Q3 FY26, up from Rs 230.70 crore in the same period last year.

EBITDA jumped 109.5% to Rs 56.9 crore, against Rs 27.2 crore in Q3 FY25. The company reported that its gross margin expanded by 802 basis points to stand at 60.0%, while EBITDA margins improved to 18.6% from 11.8% a year ago.

In its investor presentation, Bajaj Consumer Care highlighted that the domestic business registered strong growth on the back of double-digit volume growth in its flagship Bajaj Almond Drops Hair Oil (ADHO). The company noted that volume market share is currently at its highest across past 8 quarters.

While the non-ADHO portfolio grew mid-single digit, the company's Bajaj Coconut Portfolio registered high single-digit value growth.