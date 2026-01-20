159% return in a year! Dolly Khanna buys stake in this multibagger stock; do you own it?

Shares of IFB Agro Industries buzzed on Dalal Street this Tuesday, climbing as much as 4.9 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 1,538 on the BSE. While ace investor Dolly Khanna picked up a fresh stake in the company in the third quarter.

By the time of last check, the stock had cooled slightly but was still trading 2.47 per cent higher at Rs 1,501.65, against its previous close of Rs 1,465.50.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The spotlight turned to the breweries and distilleries player after the latest shareholding data for the December quarter revealed a new entry in its marquee investor list. Dolly Khanna now holds 1,05,693 shares in IFB Agro Industries, translating to a 1.13 per cent stake. Notably, she did not hold any stake in the firm during the preceding September quarter, signalling a fresh entry into the counter.

The stock has delivered multibagger returns, surging nearly 159 per cent over the last one year. The momentum has been particularly strong in the shorter term as well, with the counter rallying over 100 per cent in just the last six months.

Consolidated profit after tax (PAT) jumped 986 per cent to Rs 22.70 crore in the September quarter of FY26, a massive increase from the Rs 2.09 crore recorded in the same period a year ago, the company informed stock exchanges..

Advertisement

The performance also improved sequentially, beating the Rs 17.18 crore profit reported in Q1FY26. Revenue followed a similar upward trajectory, surging 38.9 per cent year-on-year to Rs 532.88 crore, compared to Rs 384.32 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

Fundamentally, the stock trades at a Price-to-Earnings (PE) ratio of 25.28 on a standalone basis and 27.16 on a consolidated basis on BSE.

IFB Agro Industries is engaged in a diverse range of activities including the manufacturing of alcohol, bottling of branded alcoholic beverages, and the sale of feed. The company also has a significant footprint in the processed marine foods sector, catering to both domestic and export markets.