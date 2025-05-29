Bajaj Housing shares down 9% in six months; here's what analysts have to say

Shares of Bajaj Housing Finance Ltd shed 0.57 per cent on Thursday to settle at Rs 123.10. At this closing level, the stock has slipped 9.42 per cent in the last six months. Around 5.52 lakh shares changed hands on BSE, lower than the two-week average volume of 6.44 lakh. Turnover on the counter came at Rs 6.81 crore, commanding a market capitalisation (m-cap) of Rs 1,02,571.04 crore.

A few analysts suggest the stock is currently in a consolidation phase with short-term sideways movement expected. Support is seen at Rs 117–120 and a potential uptrend may begin if it breaks the Rs 128–130 resistance range. That said, long-term investors can consider accumulating more if the price falls below Rs 100.

"The stock may come down to Rs 100 level. Investors with a long-term view can continue to hold their positions and add more below the Rs 100 range. But there will be a time-wise and sideways correction in the short term," market expert Kush Ghodasara told Business Today.

"The stock is demonstrating a subdued level of activity. This behaviour suggests a consolidation phase after recent buying interest. Support will be seen around Rs 120-117 levels. The next potential for renewed momentum may arise when the stock breaks the resistance zone of Rs 128-130 in the upcoming period," said Osho Krishan, Senior Analyst – Technical & Derivative Research at Angel One.

On the earnings front, the shadow lender recorded a 54 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth in its profit after tax (PAT) for the March 2025 quarter. During the quarter under review, profit came at Rs 587 crore as against Rs 381 crore in the corresponding period last year (Q4 FY24).

The non-bank financial company's (NBFC's) net interest income rose around 24 per cent to Rs 2,374 crore in Q4 FY25 compared to Rs 1,908 crore in the year-ago period. Total expenses climbed nearly 19 per cent to Rs 1,788 crore from Rs 1,508.28 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

As of March 31, 2025, gross NPA (non-performing asset) and net NPA stood at 0.29 per cent and 0.11 per cent, respectively, as against 0.27 per cent and 0.10 per cent in Q4 FY24.

Technically, the counter traded lower than the 5-day, 10-, 30-day and 150-day simple moving averages (SMAs) but higher than the 20-day, 50-day and 100-day SMAs. Its 14-day relative strength index (RSI) came at 52.1. A level below 30 is defined as oversold while a value above 70 is considered overbought.

Bajaj Housing Finance -- a part of Bajaj Group -- is a non-deposit-taking housing finance company (HFC) registered with the National Housing Bank (NHB). As of March 2025, promoters held an 88.75 per cent stake in the Bajaj Group entity.