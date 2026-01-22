Bandhan Bank Q3 results: Profit declines nearly 52% YoY to Rs 206 crore; income falls 7%

Bandhan Bank Ltd on Thursday reported a sharp decline in profitability for the December 2025 quarter (Q3 FY26), with net profit falling 51.79 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 205.59 crore from Rs 426.48 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

The lender's total income also fell, declining 7.11 per cent YoY to Rs 6,122.24 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 6,590.55 crore in the year-ago period.

On a sequential basis, however, performance showed improvement. Profit after tax (PAT) rose 84 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ), while net revenue increased 7.8 per cent QoQ to Rs 3,379 crore from Rs 3,135 crore in Q2 FY26. Net interest income (NII) grew 3.8 per cent QoQ to Rs 2,688 crore from Rs 2,589 crore in the preceding quarter. Net interest margin (NIM) edged up to 5.9 per cent in Q3 FY26 from 5.8 per cent in Q2 FY26.

Deposits increased 11 per cent YoY to Rs 1.57 lakh crore as of December 2025, while gross advances rose 10 per cent YoY to Rs 1.45 lakh crore. Secured advances grew 27 per cent YoY and accounted for nearly 57 per cent of the total loan book.

Gross non-performing assets (GNPA) declined to 3.3 per cent in Q3 FY26 from 5.0 per cent in Q2 FY26, while net NPA stood at 1.0 per cent compared with 1.4 per cent in the previous quarter.

Commenting on the performance, MD & CEO Partha Pratim Sengupta said, "Bandhan Bank's third quarter performance over the last quarters reflects the strengthening fundamentals and steady turnaround. In Q4, we are set to accelerate multiple digital initiatives aimed at enhancing customer experience, operational efficiency, and scalability. We remain fully committed to building a strong, more resilient and more diversified bank. These efforts position us well for sustainable and profitable growth going forward."

The bank said its distribution network currently spans more than 6,350 outlets across the country.

The quarterly earnings were declared shortly after market hours today. Meanwhile, shares of Bandhan Bank settled 3.37 per cent higher at Rs 142.65.