Bears gatecrash D-Street party! Sensex slips 729 pts, Nifty gives up 23,500; what's next?

Sensex and Nifty ended their seven-day gaining streak on Wednesday as profit-booking and concerns over tariffs unnerved sentiment on Dalal Street.

Sensex closed 729 pts lower to 77,288 and Nifty fell 182 points to 23,487. Investor wealth fell to Rs 411.61 lakh crore on BSE today against Rs 414.94 lakh crore on Tuesday.

Shrikant Chouhan, Head Equity Research, Kotak Securities said, "Nifty has formed a bearish candle on the daily charts, which supports further weakness from the current levels. We are of the view that, as long as the market is trading below 23,600/77500, weak sentiment is likely to continue. On the downside, it could retest the levels of 23,400-23,330/77000-76800. On the other hand, if it moves above 23,600/77500, the sentiment could change, and the market could bounce back up to 23,700-23760/77800-78000. Contra traders can take a long position near 23,330/76800 with a strict stop loss at 23,300/76650."

Before today's crash, Sensex and Nifty had approached their two-month high powered by rally of seven sessions.

Sensex zoomed 4,189 points and Nifty added 1270 points in seven sessions, marking a much awaited relief rally post six-month market correction.

But the bulls' party on Dalal Street could not last for long.

The uncertainty on the tariff front ahead of April 2 deadline spooked investors across the world. Profit booking after a rally of seven sessions also dragged sentiment on the benchmark indices. The monthly expiry of derivatives tomorrow also unnerved market participants.