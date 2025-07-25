Multibagger Navratna firm issues two updates on new orders, check details 

Shares of Bharat Electronics were trading on a flat note even as the Navratna firm said today it has inked a contract with Ministry of Defence valued at Rs 1640 crore for supply of Air Defence Fire Control Radars to Indian Army.

BEL shares traded 0.69% lower at Rs 395.30 on BSE. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 2.88 lakh crore. The multibagger stock has gained 339% in three years and zoomed 1060% in five years.

"These indigenous radars designed by DRDO and manufactured by BEL provide effective defence against air threats during day and night under all weather conditions. These radars having inbuilt ECM capabilities are used for surveillance, acquisition, tracking of air targets and control of air defence guns for effective neutralization. The system is modular by design and is easy to deploy, operate and maintain," said BEL.

On Thursday, the defence major said it has secured additional orders worth Rs 563 Crore since the last disclosure on June 30, 2025.

Major orders received include National Maritime Domain Awareness,Inertial Navigation System for guns, Communication equipment, Active Antenna Array unit, Satcom Interception System, Seekers, Target Acquisition System, Jammers,Spares, Services etc.

Bharat Electronics manufactures and supplies electronic equipment and systems to defence sector.