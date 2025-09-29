Business Today
'Beta, isse toh accha FD tha': A falling Nifty could still make you rich, says this wealth advisor

According to Moneydhan’s 45-year market study, the stock market has fallen more than 10% from its peak in almost every single calendar year since 1980. Yet despite these steep drawdowns, the Nifty has finished 36 of those 45 years in positive territory — an 80% success rate.

Business Today Desk
  Updated Sep 29, 2025 7:13 AM IST
'Beta, isse toh accha FD tha': A falling Nifty could still make you rich, says this wealth advisorFor investors watching the Nifty stay flat or dip in 2025, the message is clear: this isn’t failure. It’s the set-up.

In a year when bank fixed deposits delivered 7% and the Nifty 50 slipped 3%, many investors are questioning whether equities are worth the risk. But as Sujith SS, founder of Moneydhan.com, points out, short-term pain in markets often sets the stage for long-term gain.

In a LinkedIn post that struck a chord with many, Sujith drew a simple comparison: an investor with ₹1 crore in 2024 had two choices — park it in a fixed deposit or invest in equities. The FD would have earned ₹7 lakh, risk-free. The Nifty, however, disappointed with a –3% return.

But instead of despair, Sujith sees opportunity. “The Nifty is actually cheaper today than it was last year. It’s like the market is on sale,” he wrote, noting that disciplined investors should view dips as entry points — not exit signals.

The long-term data supports his view.

According to Moneydhan’s 45-year market study, the stock market has fallen more than 10% from its peak in almost every single calendar year since 1980. Yet despite these steep drawdowns, the Nifty has finished 36 of those 45 years in positive territory — an 80% success rate.

Even in difficult years like 2008 (–51% return, –60% drawdown) or 2020 (–39% intra-year fall), markets bounced back sharply. In 2015 and 2016, the Nifty barely moved (3% and 1% returns), only to surge 28% in 2017.

That’s the nature of equities, Sujith explains. “One bad year often resets valuations, giving disciplined investors a golden chance to enter at fair prices.”

The data reveals another truth: of the 36 years with positive returns, only 4 had mild drawdowns (

Sujith also tackles the nostalgia many feel for the 14% FDs of the 90s. “That era is gone,” he says. What matters now is understanding how markets behave — and staying invested when fear dominates.

For investors watching the Nifty stay flat or dip in 2025, the message is clear: this isn’t failure. It’s the set-up.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Sep 29, 2025 7:13 AM IST
