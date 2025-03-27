Bharat Forge shares in focus on Rs 6,900-cr defence procurement contract

Shares of Bharat Forge Ltd are in news on Thursday amid reports that the Ministry of Defence inked contracts with Bharat Forge and Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL) for the procurement of 155mm, 52 calibre Advanced Towed Artillery Gun Systems (ATAGS) and high-mobility 6 by 6 gun towing vehicles. The cost of the contract Rs 6,900 crore.

Bharat Forge stock ended 0.18% lower at Rs 1182.25 in the previous session. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 56,522 crore.

Total 7287 shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 86.62 lakh. The stock fell to a 52-week low of Rs 1,001 on February 28, 2025 and hit a 52 week high of Rs 1826.20 on June 21, 2024. 2024.

Bharat Forge stock is trading neither in the overbought nor in the oversold zone, signals its relative strength index (RSI), which stands at 61.3. Bharat Forge shares are trading higher than the 10 day, 20 day, 50 day but lower than the 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

Bharat Forge shares have delivered 4.58% and 54.66% returns in one and two years, respectively.

Bharat Forge is a global provider of safety and critical components and solutions to various sectors including automotive, railways, defense, construction and mining, aerospace, marine, and oil and gas. Its segments include Forgings, Defense, and Other.