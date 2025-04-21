BHEL shares in focus today, here's why 

Shares of Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) are in focus today after the company reported a 19 per cent on-year rise in revenue at Rs 27,350 crore for the fiscal year 2024-25. The PSU said it also secured its highest-ever order inflows during the year, amounting to Rs 92,534 crore. With this, BHEL's total order book at the end of FY 2024–25 stood at Rs 1,95,922 crore.

Advertisement

BHEL shares gained 0.69% to Rs 227.50 on April 17 against the previous close of Rs 225.95 on BSE. Total 5.79 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 13.17 crore. Market cap of the power equipment maker stood at Rs 79,216 crore.

The multibagger stock is trading neither in the overbought nor in the oversold zone, signals its relative strength index (RSI), which stands at 66.3. BHEL shares are trading lower than the 150 day, 200 day but higher than the 5 day, 10 day 20 day, 30 day, 50 day and 100 day moving averages.

The PSU stock has lost 11% in a year and gained 213% in two years.

According to the firm, it reported a revenue of Rs 27,350 crore (provisional and unaudited) for FY 2024–25, marking a robust growth of around 19 per cent over the previous year.

Advertisement

The company stated that in the power sector, BHEL maintained its leadership by winning orders worth Rs 81,349 crore.



The industrial segment logged fresh orders worth Rs 11,185 crore, reflecting the company's diversified presence across sectors such as transportation, defence, process industries, and industrial equipment, it stated.



On the execution front, BHEL commissioned/synchronised 8.1 GW of power capacity, demonstrating its continued focus on project delivery and operational efficiency.



With double-digit revenue growth, a record order book, and a healthy execution pipeline, BHEL entered FY2025–26 with strong momentum, the PSU stated.

BHEL is one of the largest engineering and manufacturing companies in India engaged in design, engineering, construction, testing, commissioning and servicing of a wide range of products and services with over 180 product offerings to meet the ever-growing needs of the core sectors of economy.