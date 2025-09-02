Birlasoft shareholders in a wait-and-watch mode: IT stock on cusp of recovery? Here's what analysts say 

Birlasoft shares are in a correction mode in the short term. The stock, which is down 45% from its record high, has lost 29% in two years. Correction has been more intense with the IT stock falling 43.5% in a year. The stock has been consolidating in a zone since its fell to a 52 week low of Rs 330.15 on April 7, 2025, say analysts.

In the current session, Birlasoft shares were trading at Rs 376.55 on BSE. Total 0.34 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 1.27 crore on BSE. Market cap of the firm climbed to Rs 10,444 crore on BSE.

Analysts say the IT stock is showing signs of recovery.

Ameya Ranadive, Chartered Market Technician, CFTe, Sr Technical Analyst, StoxBox said, "Birlasoft is currently trading at Rs 374.50, up 1.82%. After a sustained decline from June highs, the stock appears to be stabilizing, forming a base around the Rs 365–Rs 368 zone, which now acts as a support. On the technical front, the stock is trading just below its short-term moving averages 10-day and 20-day EMAs while the 50-day EMA at Rs 382 remains the key resistance. A breakout above these levels could trigger fresh momentum on the upside. Traders may consider long positions with a stop-loss at Rs 348. Upside targets are placed at Rs 405 and Rs 440. Unless Rs 348 is breached, Birlasoft’s structure supports a favorable risk-reward setup for recovery."

Om Mehra, Technical Research Analyst, SAMCO Securities says,"Birlasoft has shown a mild recovery after consolidating near its recent lows. The stock has been trading sideways in a corrective phase but is attempting to stabilise around the Rs 370–Rs 360 zone, which coincides with the lower Bollinger Band, acting as a key support cushion.

The daily RSI stands at 42 and has formed a positive divergence, hinting that downside momentum is losing steam. The MACD, though still in negative territory, is flattening and showing early signs of convergence, suggesting that selling pressure is beginning to ease. The daily candles have also tightened, reflecting a base-building attempt after an extended decline.

On the higher side, immediate resistance is seen at the middle Bollinger Band around Rs 380, followed by the Rs 398–Rs 400 zone, where the upper band and previous swing highs coincide. A close above these levels would be a strong trigger for momentum to extend toward Rs 415–Rs 425.

On the downside, Rs 370 remains the first cushion, while Rs 357 is the next crucial support zone to watch. Sustaining above these levels will be critical for the stock to maintain its ongoing stabilisation phase."

Jigar S Patel from Anand Rathi says, "Support will be Rs 360 and resistance at Rs 390. A decisive move above the Rs 390 level may trigger a further upside of Rs 400. The expected trading range will be between Rs 360 and Rs 400 for the short-term."

Amol Athawale, VP-technical Research, Kotak Securities said, "After a long correction, the stock has formed a double bottom kind of pattern near the Rs 360 level. Technically, the short-term texture of the stock is weak, but it is oversold; hence, a quick pullback rally from the current levels is not ruled out. For short-term traders, Rs 360 would act as a key support zone. On the higher side, the 20-day SMA (Simple Moving Average) or Rs 380 could serve as the immediate hurdle for the bulls. A successful breakout above 380 could push the pullback rally up to Rs 400 or the 50-day SMA."

AR Ramachandran, SEBI registered Independent analyst says, "BirlaSoft stock price is slightly bullish on the Daily charts with strong support at Rs 363. A Daily close above resistance of Rs 379 could lead to target of Rs 406 in the near term."

Birlasoft is engaged in providing information and communication, computer programming, consultancy, and related activities. The company provides a range of services, which includes digital and enterprise technologies and services.