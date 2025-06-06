Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaUPSTARTWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT GolfBT MindrushBT Best Banks
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Advertisement
News
markets
stocks
Block deal effect: Azad Engineering shares fall up to 8%

Block deal effect: Azad Engineering shares fall up to 8%

Azad Engineering stock closed 6.38% lower at ₹1,641.70 in the previous session.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Jun 6, 2025 3:36 PM IST
Block deal effect: Azad Engineering shares fall up to 8%Azad Engineering has been in the spotlight for its performance post-listing, and such a substantial transaction might affect investor sentiment.
SUMMARY
  • Azad Engineering shares dropped sharply on June 6 following a block deal
  • 48 lakh shares representing 7.4% of equity changed hands in the deal
  • Stock traded at average price of ₹1,640 with total value ₹780 crore

Shares of Azad Engineering Ltd. experienced a notable decline, falling as much as 8% on Friday, June 6, following a big block deal during the trading session. The transaction involved the exchange of 48 lakh shares, representing 7.4% of the company's outstanding equity.

The shares traded at an average price of ₹1,640 per share, culminating in a total transaction value of ₹780 crore. As per the March quarter shareholding pattern, the promoters held a 60.32% stake in Azad Engineering. This significant exchange has caught the attention of investors and market analysts alike, who are now closely watching the stock's movements.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Azad Engineering, which made its market debut in December 2023, listed at a premium of over 37% against its issue price of ₹524 per share. Despite its strong start, the company's shares were trading 6.38% lower on June 6 at ₹1,641.70. This marks a 10% decline in the stock's value so far in 2025. The sharp movement in the share price was a reaction to the large trade volume observed in the session. Investors are now speculating on the potential reasons behind such a large transaction and its implications for the company's future.

The transaction's significant size and value indicate a noteworthy shift in the market's perception of the stock, which could influence future trading dynamics. Azad Engineering has been in the spotlight for its performance post-listing, and such a substantial transaction might affect investor sentiment.

Advertisement

Market analysts and stakeholders will likely be closely monitoring the stock's performance and any further developments. The company's next moves, including any strategic announcements or financial results, will be crucial in determining its market trajectory.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Jun 6, 2025 3:30 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel
    Post a comment0

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today