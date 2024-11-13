scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
MARKETS
Stocks
Block deal today: PNB Housing Finance shares in focus as shareholder may sell 9.43% stake

Feedback

Block deal today: PNB Housing Finance shares in focus as shareholder may sell 9.43% stake

PNB Housing block deal: Quality Investment held 5,16,24,311 shares or 19.87 per cent stake in the housing finance company as on September 30. The deal will be subjected to a 60-day lock-in period.

As per the report, Quality Investment Holdings PCC may sell about 2.45 crore shares at an offer price of Rs 939.30 per share As per the report, Quality Investment Holdings PCC may sell about 2.45 crore shares at an offer price of Rs 939.30 per share

Shares of PNB Housing Finance Ltd are in focus in Wednesday's trade amid a media report suggesting shareholder Quality Investment Holdings PCC is looking to offload a 9.43 per cent stake in PNB Housing Finance today. As per the report, Quality Investment Holdings PCC may sell about 2.45 crore shares at an offer price of Rs 939.30 per share, sources privy to the developments told CNBC-TV18.

Related Articles

The reported offer price suggests a discount of 4.25 per cent to the stock's Tuesday closing price on stock exchanges.

As per the CNBC-TV18 report, Morgan Stanley has been appointed as the banker to manage the deal.

Quality Investment held 5,16,24,311 shares or 19.87 per cent stake in the housing finance company as on September 30. The deal will be subjected to a 60-day lock-in period.

PNB Housing Finance’s revamped business strategy of ‘retailisation’, focusing on scaling the retail mortgage business, is progressing well, ICICI Securities said in October note. The HFC reported 4 per cent sequential growth in retail loans in Q2 and share of affordable and emerging market segments accounted for 31 per cent of retail disbursement for the quarter.

Notably, incremental yields across retail products continued to exhibit an improving trend, evident in over 10 bps QoQ increase in Prime, over 20 bps QoQ in emerging markets and over 35 bps QoQ in affordable segment.

ICICI Securities said nearly 70 per cent floating rate borrowing (bodes well during falling rate cycle), rising share of high yielding emerging and affordable segments and steady increase in disbursement yield would ensure PNB Housing maintaining NIM at 3.65 per cent against its guided range of 3.5 per cent for FY25.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Nov 13, 2024, 9:10 AM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement
Check Stock Price
PNB Housing Finance Ltd
PNB Housing Finance Ltd