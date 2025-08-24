Bonus bonanza: HDFC Bank, Karur Vysya, Shilpa Medicare set record dates

Eight companies, including HDFC Bank, Karur Vysya Bank, and Shilpa Medicare, have lined up bonus share issues in the coming weeks, offering free shares to eligible investors as per fresh exchange filings.

According to recent disclosures on the BSE’s corporate actions page, a wave of bonus issues is set to hit the Indian stock market between August and October 2025. These include high-profile names like HDFC Bank and Godfrey Phillips India, along with smaller firms such as Kretto Syscon and DMR Hydroengineering.

A bonus issue involves a company issuing additional free shares to existing shareholders, typically from its accumulated profits or reserves. While the number of shares held increases, the stock price adjusts proportionally—so the total value of the investment remains unchanged. These actions are designed to boost stock liquidity, attract retail investors by lowering the share price, and reflect the company’s financial strength.

Here’s a full list of companies and their declared bonus issue ratios and record dates:

Kretto Syscon Ltd – 2:25 bonus, record date: August 25, 2025

Karur Vysya Bank Ltd – 1:5 bonus, record date: August 26, 2025

HDFC Bank Ltd – 1:1 bonus, record date: August 27, 2025

DMR Hydroengineering & Infrastructures Ltd – 8:5 bonus, record date: August 28, 2025

Halder Venture Ltd – 2:1 bonus, record date: September 1, 2025

Regis Industries Ltd – 1:2 bonus, record date: September 12, 2025

Godfrey Phillips India Ltd – 2:1 bonus, record date: September 16, 2025

Shilpa Medicare Ltd – 1:1 bonus, record date: October 3, 2025

Investors seeking eligibility must hold shares before the company’s ex-date and record date to receive bonus shares.