Advertisement
Bonus bonanza: HDFC Bank, Karur Vysya, Shilpa Medicare set record dates

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 24, 2025 9:13 AM IST
Eight companies, including HDFC Bank, Karur Vysya Bank, and Shilpa Medicare, have lined up bonus share issues in the coming weeks, offering free shares to eligible investors as per fresh exchange filings.

According to recent disclosures on the BSE’s corporate actions page, a wave of bonus issues is set to hit the Indian stock market between August and October 2025. These include high-profile names like HDFC Bank and Godfrey Phillips India, along with smaller firms such as Kretto Syscon and DMR Hydroengineering.

A bonus issue involves a company issuing additional free shares to existing shareholders, typically from its accumulated profits or reserves. While the number of shares held increases, the stock price adjusts proportionally—so the total value of the investment remains unchanged. These actions are designed to boost stock liquidity, attract retail investors by lowering the share price, and reflect the company’s financial strength.

Here’s a full list of companies and their declared bonus issue ratios and record dates:

  • Kretto Syscon Ltd – 2:25 bonus, record date: August 25, 2025
  • Karur Vysya Bank Ltd – 1:5 bonus, record date: August 26, 2025
  • HDFC Bank Ltd – 1:1 bonus, record date: August 27, 2025
  • DMR Hydroengineering & Infrastructures Ltd – 8:5 bonus, record date: August 28, 2025
  • Halder Venture Ltd – 2:1 bonus, record date: September 1, 2025
  • Regis Industries Ltd – 1:2 bonus, record date: September 12, 2025
  • Godfrey Phillips India Ltd – 2:1 bonus, record date: September 16, 2025
  • Shilpa Medicare Ltd – 1:1 bonus, record date: October 3, 2025

Investors seeking eligibility must hold shares before the company’s ex-date and record date to receive bonus shares.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Aug 24, 2025 9:13 AM IST
