Britannia Industries shares in focus as MD, CEO Varun Berry resigns 

Shares of Britannia Industries Ltd are in news today after the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) firm said Varun Berry, Vice-Chairman, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer has submitted his resignation. The board has accepted the resignation and waived off Mr Berry’s obligation to serve the notice period.

Britannia Industries shares closed at Rs 6132.15 in the previous session. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 1.47 lakh crore. The stock has gained 28% this year and risen 31% in two years.

Advertisement

Related Articles

"Varun Berry, Vice-Chairman, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer of the Company submitted his resignation letter and proposed to serve the notice period as per his employment contract. The Board of Directors of the Company, on recommendation of Nomination & Remuneration Committee, at their respective meetings held today accepted his resignation and waived off Mr. Varun Berry’s obligation to serve the notice period. Accordingly, his resignation shall be effective, and he shall be relieved from the close of business hours today i.e. 10th November 2025, from his position as Vice-Chairman, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer of the Company. The Board placed on record his contributions to the Company and wished him all the best in his future endeavours," said the firm.

Advertisement

The Board at the meeting also appointed Rakshit Hargave as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer from December 15, 2025.

In the interim, N. Venkataraman currently the Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer will hold additional charge as Chief Executive Officer of the Company, till the joining of Rakshit Hargave.