BSE, Divis Labs, Bharat Electronics among top-7 techno-funda January picks by BP wealth

Amid the rising volatility in the Indian equity markets, domestic brokerage firm BP Equities has shared its top picks for January 2026 on a techno-funda basis. These include names like Bharat Electronics (BEL), BSE, Divis Laboratories, 360 One WAM, Havells India among others. Here's' what the brokerage firms has to say on these stocks:



Narayana Hrudayalaya | Buy | Target Price: Rs 2,107 | Stop Loss: Rs 1,837

Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd is showing a steady recovery after forming a rounded base structure. The price action indicates a gradual shift from a corrective phase to a trend-resumption setup. The stock has respected the 200-day moving average, which is upward sloping and has acted as a strong base during the consolidation phase. The recent higher low near this average confirms long-term trend support and demand presence at lower levels. The stock is now trading above the 50-day moving average, reinforcing short-term trend strength and improving price acceptance at higher levels. We recommend to 'buy' Narayana Hrudayalaya between the range Rs 1,930-1,940 for the target of Rs 2,107 with a stop loss of Rs 1,837 in the short term.



360 One WAM | Buy | Target Price: Rs 1,277 | Stop Loss: Rs 1,127

360 One WAM Ltd is trading near Rs 1,187, consolidating after a strong prior uptrend. The recent price action shows controlled pullbacks with diminishing depth, indicating healthy consolidation rather than trend weakness. The stock is forming a VCP, highlighted by successive higher lows and narrowing price swings. This contraction in volatility suggests supply absorption and sets the stage for a potential upside expansion move. Price is trading comfortably above the 50-day moving average and well above the 200-day moving average, confirming that the broader trend remains intact and structurally bullish. We recommend to 'buy' 360 One between the range Rs 1,180-1,188 for the target of Rs 1,277 with a stop loss of Rs 1,127 in the short term.



Cholamandalam Financial Holdings | Buy | Target Price: Rs 2,087 | Stop Loss: Rs 1,822

Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Ltd is consolidating after a prolonged corrective and base-building phase. The stock has spent considerable time digesting gains, indicating a transition from momentum to accumulation. Multiple demand tests are visible on the chart, where price repeatedly dipped into the marked demand zone and witnessed buying interest. These successful demand tests highlight strong absorption of supply at lower levels. We recommend to 'buy' Cholamandalam Holdings between the range Rs 1,915-1,926 for the target of Rs 2,087 with a stop loss of Rs 1,822 in the short term.



Divis Laboratories | Buy | Target Price: Rs 7,210 | Stop Loss: Rs 6,264

Divis Laboratories Ltd is showing a strong rebound after a liquidity grab, followed by a sharp recovery from the marked demand zone. The price action confirms that the demand has been successfully filled, resulting in a sustained pullback reversal. The stock earlier witnessed a brief 200 DMA undercut, which acted as a classic shakeout move. Post this event, price quickly reclaimed the base 200 DMA, indicating strong institutional support and a structural trend recovery rather than a breakdown. We recommend to 'buy' Divis Labs between the range Rs 6,600-6,650 for the target of Rs 7,210 with a stop loss of Rs 6,264 in the short term.



Havells India | Buy | Target Price: Rs 1,611 | Stop Loss: Rs 1,417

Havells India Ltd is showing a bounce from the demand zone after a brief 200 WMA undercut, which acted as a shakeout rather than a structural breakdown. The recovery suggests strong demand absorption at lower levels. The stock is trading around the polarity zone, where prior resistance has turned into support. Sustaining above this zone reinforces the medium-term base formation and trend stability. A clear wedge pop candlestick pattern is visible on the weekly timeframe, indicating a potential bullish reversal after a prolonged consolidation phase near long-term averages. We recommend to 'buy' Havells between the range Rs 1,490-1,502 for the target of Rs 1,611 with a stop loss of Rs 1,417 in the short term.



Bharat Electronics | Buy | Target Price: Rs 449 | Stop Loss: Rs 388

Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) is currently trading near Rs 413, showing a steady recovery after taking support from the marked FVG support area. The recent bounce indicates strong demand presence at lower levels and rejection of further downside. The 10–20 MA cloud is acting as a short-term dynamic support zone, with the price moving back above it after consolidation. The cloud has started to flatten to an upward-sloping, indicating improving short-term momentum. We recommend to 'buy' BEL between the range Rs 410-414 for the target of Rs 449 with a stop loss of Rs 388 in the short term.



BSE | Buy | Target Price: Rs 2,950 | Stop Loss: Rs 2,558

BSE Ltd is showing steady price acceptance after a recovery from the marked demand zone. The stock has formed a higher base post correction, indicating absorption of selling pressure at lower levels. The earlier corrective phase unfolded within a falling channel, which has now been decisively broken on the upside, signalling a shift from corrective structure to trend resumption. Post-breakout, price has managed to hold above the channel breakdown point, reinforcing strength. MACD is flattening near the zero line, suggesting a pause in momentum; a positive crossover from this region would further strengthen the bullish continuation case. We recommend to 'buy' BSE between the range Rs 2,698-2,710 for the target of Rs 2,950 with a stop loss of Rs 2,558 in the short term.