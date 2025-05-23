BSE shares up 5,200% in 5 years, why this multibagger is showing 67% fall today in some apps today

BSE ex-bonus: Mutlibagger stock BSE Ltd is showing up to 67 per cent fall in some trading apps today as all these the shares turned ex-bonus, adjusting to the pre-announced corporate action. The company had announced to issue bonus stocks for the eligible shareholders in 2:1 ratio, which is indicating a sharp downside in their stock price.

BSE has issued two shares with a face value of Rs 2 each for every one share held with a face value of Rs 2 each held as on the record date. Only those shareholders who hold the stock as of the record date will be eligible to receive the bonus shares of BSE. Investors buying the stock on or after the ex-demerger date will not be considered eligible.

Shares of BSE settled at Rs 7,015 on Thursday and opened at Rs 2,358 on Friday, post the adjustment of 2:1 bonus. It is possible that trading apps of certain brokerages might be showing the unadjusted share price for yesterday and, thus, suggesting a up 66-67 per cent-odd fall on the counter.

Post adjustment of bonus issue, shares of BSE gained more than 2 per cent to Rs 2,389 on Friday, with its total market capitalization nearing Rs 96,000 crore mark. The stock has tumbled nearly 6 per cent from its adjusted 52-week high at Rs 2,529.33, hit on May 20, 2025. However, the stock is still up around 240 per cent from its adjusted 52-week low at Rs 705 hit in July 2024.

BSE had announced to issue 27,46,52,718 bonus shares with a face value of Rs 2 each, fixing Friday, May 23 as the record date to determine the eligibility for the same. The company announced Monday, May 26, as the deemed date of allotment and the effective listing of the bonus shall be done on Tuesday, May 27. The company board had approved the issue of bonus shares on March 30.

Shares of BSE have zoomed more than 5,200 per cent in the last five years, while the stock soared 165 per cent in the last one year. It has gained nearly 50 per cent in the last six months, while it is up 12 per cent in the last one-month period. The stock hit its 52-week high at Rs 7,588 on Tuesday, May 20, 2025.

BSE reported a 362 per cent rise in its net profit on a year-on-year (YoY) basis to Rs 494 crore. India's oldest exchange clocked a revenue from operations at Rs 847 crore, up 75 per cent YoY. Its operating Ebitda (including core SGF) for the quarter more than tripled to Rs 594 crore, while Ebitda margins stood at 70 per cent.

Marquee stock market investor Mukul Mahavir Agrawal owned 16,00,000 equity shares or 1.18 per cent stake in BSE as of March 31, 2025. If his stake remains unchanged as of the record day, Agrawal is set to own 48,00,000 equity shares of the company as per the bonus ratio. However, its stake in the company shall remain unchanged at 1.18 per cent, if there is no stake rejig.