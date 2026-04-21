BT EXPLAINER | How Vedanta demerger unlocks value, creates opportunities for investors, sovereign wealth funds, shareholders

The Vedanta Ltd board met on April 20, 2026, to approve the final steps of its highly anticipated demerger. The board has officially circled May 1, 2026, on the calendar as the effective and record date for the demerger.

This date would determine which shareholders are eligible to receive shares in the newly minted independent entities. According to a company press release, the reorganisation would help in “simplifying Vedanta’s corporate structure with sector focussed independent businesses”.

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Structure & opportunities

These four distinct entities focused specifically on aluminium, power, oil & gas, and iron ore & steel. The company noted that this structure would “provide opportunities to global investors, including sovereign wealth funds, retail investors and strategic investors, with direct investment opportunities in dedicated pure-play companies linked to India’s remarkable growth story through Vedanta’s world class assets”.

“It will also enhance the visibility of individual business performance, making it easier for markets to appropriately value each vertical, thereby unlocking embedded value,” the company said in its press release.

Shareholder math

If you hold Vedanta shares on the May 1 record date, your portfolio is about to diversify. The stock exchange filing outlines a 1:1 share ratio across the board:

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Vedanta Aluminium Metal Ltd (VAML): Shareholders would receive 1 fully paid-up equity share (Rs 1 face value) for every 1 Vedanta share held.

Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd (TSPL): Shareholders would receive 1 fully paid-up equity share (Rs 10 face value) for every 1 Vedanta share held.

Malco Energy Ltd (MEL): Shareholders would receive 1 fully paid-up equity share (Rs 1 face value) for every 1 Vedanta share held.

Vedanta Iron and Steel Ltd (VISL): Shareholders would receive 1 fully paid-up equity share (Rs 1 face value) for every 1 Vedanta share held.

Other details

As per company exchange filing submitted to exchnage post market hours on April 20, subject to approval from the registrar of companies, TSPL would be renamed as ‘Vedanta Power Ltd," and MEL would take on the name ‘Vedanta Oil and Gas Ltd’.

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As part of the restructuring, Vedanta Ltd approved the transfer of its shareholding in Bharat Aluminium Company Limited (BALCO) straight to VAML. According to exchange filings, BALCO generated a turnover of Rs 15,909 crore for the year ended March 31, 2025, representing roughly 10% of the company's consolidated turnover. Furthermore, BALCO's net worth stood at Rs 12,088 crore, accounting for 39% of Vedanta's consolidated net worth.

The sale agreement, handled at arm's length between the parent and its wholly owned subsidiary, is expected to be signed by April 30, 2026. VAML would pay for this transfer by issuing Compulsorily Convertible Debentures (CCDs) that match or exceed BALCO's fair market value.

