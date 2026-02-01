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Budget 2026: Pharma shares rise as FM proposes Bio Pharma Shakti scheme worth Rs 10,000 crore

Budget 2026: Pharma shares rise as FM proposes Bio Pharma Shakti scheme worth Rs 10,000 crore

Budget 2026: The BSE Healthcare index rose 370 pts to 41,717 in late morning deals against the previous close of 41,347. 

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Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Feb 1, 2026 6:06 PM IST
Budget 2026: Pharma shares rise as FM proposes Bio Pharma Shakti scheme worth Rs 10,000 crore Union Budget: Pharma shares rise

Pharma shares were trading higher on Sunday after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her Budget speech said the government would unveil as a Bio Pharma Shakti scheme with an outlay of Rs 10,000 crore over five years. The objective of the scheme is to support domestic innovation, research, and development (R&D) in biopharmaceuticals, specifically targeting treatments for diabetes, cancer, and auto-immune issues.

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The BSE Healthcare index rose 370 pts to 41,717 in late morning deals against the previous close of 41,347. Later, the index closed 223 pts lower at 41,123.   

Sun Pharma Advanced Research Co Ltd (SPARC) shares rose 10%, Syncom Formulations (India) Ltd (10%), Shilpa Medicare (14%) were among the top gainers on the BSE pharma index. 

Later, Sun Pharma Advanced Research Co Ltd (SPARC) shares ended 5.66% higher at Rs 133.45 and Syncom Formulations (India) stock rose 5% to close at Rs 13.52. However, Shilpa Medicare stock ended 0.88% lower at Rs 287.40. 

"To develop India as a global Biopharma manufacturing hub, I propose the Biopharma SHAKTI with an outlay of Rs 10,000 crore over the next 5 years. This will build the ecosystem for domestic production of biologics and biosimilars. The Strategy will include a Biopharma-focused network with 3 new National Institutes of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER) and upgrading seven existing ones. It will also create a network of over 1,000 accredited India Clinical Trials sites," said the FM.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Feb 1, 2026 11:23 AM IST
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