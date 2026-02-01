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Budget 2026: Raymond, Gokaldas Exports, KPR Mill, Vardhman Textiles shares rise up to 8%; here's why 

Budget 2026: Raymond, Gokaldas Exports, KPR Mill, Vardhman Textiles shares rise up to 8%; here's why 

Budget 2026: Gokaldas Exports shares rose 5% to Rs 581.90, Raymond shares climbed 8.18% to Rs 410.85 and KPR Mill Ltd  gained 6% to Rs 919.20 .

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Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Feb 1, 2026 6:00 PM IST
Budget 2026: Raymond, Gokaldas Exports, KPR Mill, Vardhman Textiles shares rise up to 8%; here's why Budget 2026: Textile shares rise

Textile shares such as Raymond, Gokaldas Exports, KPR Mill, Vardhman Textiles, Welspun Living and Trident rose up to 8% on Sunday over after FM Nirmala Sitharaman announced a new plan to develop textile skilling system. The FM also announced creation of mega textile parks to strengthen India’s textile manufacturing and generate large-scale employment.

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Gokaldas Exports shares rose 5% to Rs 581.90, Raymond shares climbed 8.18% to Rs 410.85, KPR Mill Ltd  gained 6% to Rs 919.20, Vardhman Textiles shares rose 7.36% to Rs 464.20, Welspun Living stock gained 2.5% to Rs 128.85 and Trident Ltd rose 6% to Rs 28.17. 

Later, Gokaldas Exports shares ended 10.81% higher at Rs 610.10, Raymond shares closed 3.91% higher at Rs 393.85 and KPR Mill Ltd stock ended 2.38% higher at Rs 888.55.

Vardhman Textiles shares too rose 4.61% to Rs 452.30. However, Welspun Living stock lost 0.36% to Rs 128.85 and Trident Ltd stock ended 0.12% lower at Rs 25.96. 

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Feb 1, 2026 11:52 AM IST
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