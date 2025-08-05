Bulk deal effect: PSP Projects stock clocks highest volume, turnover 

Shares of PSP Projects tanked 15% on Monday amid a rising market. The civil construction player saw highest turnover of Rs 627.76 crore with record volume of 97.72 lakh shares traded on BSE. The crash in the volume came amid a bulk deal on BSE where Adani Infra (India) bought 86.55 lakh shares at a price of Rs 640 and Prahaladbhai Shivrambhai Patel sold 91 lakh shares at a price of 640.01 in the previous session.

PSP Projects stock closed 15.52% lower at Rs 641.60 on BSE on Monday. Market cap of the firm slipped to Rs 2,543.42 crore. Earlier, the stock fell 17.49% to Rs 626.60 on intra day basis.

The infra stock hit a a 52-week high of Rs 842.50 on July 17, 2025 and a 52 week low of Rs 566.50 on October 25, 2024.

In Q1, PSP Projects reported revenues of Rs 517.8 crore, a 17% fall year-on-year, hit by labour shortages and project execution delays due to early monsoons and seasonal factors.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) for Q1FY26 crashed 66% year-on-year to Rs 24.8 crore. Additionally, the adjusted profit after tax stood at a mere Rs 37 lakh, reflecting a 99% year-on-year decline.

The company maintained an order book valued at Rs 6,514 crore, reflecting a 11% year-on-year increase. Notably, 27% of these orders were from Adani projects, with the remainder stemming from non-Adani ventures.

Management highlighted facing a "labour shortage of 37 per cent in the months of April and May 2025." They expressed optimism that "this shortfall will further reduce starting August 2025."

Employee costs rose to 6.8% of total expenses, compared to the typical 4% to 5%, primarily due to new hires for Adani-related projects. The increase in staffing was essential for handling the new orders. Despite the current challenges, the company's management remains positive about reducing labour shortages and capitalising on its solid order book, as strategic hiring continues to support upcoming projects.

