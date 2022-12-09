Bulk deals: Triveni Engineering, Shalby, Ansal Housing and more

The market ended higher on Thursday amid firm global cues. Sensex rose 160 points to settle at 62,570.68 and Nifty advanced 48.85 points to end at 18,609.35. In the same session, a host of bulk deals also took place which are likely to affect stock price on Friday.

Here’s a look at deals that are likely to affect stock movement today.

Triveni Engineering & Industries: Promoter Dhruv Manmohan Sawhney has sold 1.7 crore shares or 7% stake in Triveni Engineering via open market transactions. The transaction was done at an average price of Rs 280.75 per share. However, Goel Anil Kumar acquired additional 18 lakh shares in the company at an average price of Rs 280 per share. Societe Generale bought 14.73 lakh shares and Plutus Wealth Management LLP purchased 40 lakh shares at same price.

Shalby: Promoter Dr Vikram Indrajit Shah has purchased an additional 30,000 shares or 0.03% stake in Shalby via open market transactions on December 7. With this, Vikram's stake has risen to 7.27%, up from 7.24% earlier. Shalby Limited operates a multi-specialty chain of hospitals. The company is mainly engaged in the business of setting up and managing hospitals and medical diagnostic services.

Also Read: Stocks in news: Paytm, HUL, Adani Enterprises, Lupin and more

Ansal Housing: Mortgage lender HDFC sold 350,109 shares of Ansal Housing at Rs 4.73 apiece. The transaction amounted to Rs 16.56 lakh. Ansal Housing is engaged in the business of real estate development and hospitality development. The company's business activities include promotion, construction and development of integrated townships, residential and commercial complexes, multistoried buildings, flats, houses, apartments and shopping malls, among others.

Akash Infra-Projects: Tango Commosales LLP sold 90,288 shares of Akash Infra-Projects at Rs 34.23 apiece in bulk deals on NSE. The transaction amounted to Rs 30.90 lakh. Akash Infra-Projects is engaged in the civil construction business. It undertakes various government contracts for the construction, resurfacing, widening, and repair of roads and bridges.

Akshar Spintex: Ilaben Dineshbhai Paghdar sold 1,68,786 shares of Akshar Spintex Limited at Rs 68.58 apiece in bulk deals on NSE. The transaction amounted to Rs 1.15 crore. Akshar Spintex Limited is principally engaged in the business of manufacturing and trading of spun cotton yarn.