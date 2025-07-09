Buy IIFL Finance, CarTrade Tech & DB Realty share, suggests Axis Securities

Indian benchmark indices settled slightly higher on Tuesday, thanks to the fag end-buying in the session. Traders continued to watch development around the India-US trade deal in the coming days. BSE Sensex gained 270.01 points, or 0.32 per cent, to settle at 83,712.51, while NSE's Nifty50 added 61.20 points, or 0.24 per cent, to close at 25,522.50 for the day.



Select buzzing stocks including IIFL Finance, CarTrade Tech and DB Realty are likely to remain under the spotlight of traders for the session today. Here is what Rajesh Palviya, SVP of Technical and Derivatives Research at Axis Securities has to say about these stocks ahead of Wednesday's trading session:



IIFL Finance | Buy | Target Price: Rs 550 | Stop Loss: Rs 480

IIFL Finance has confirmed a consolidation range' breakout at Rs 496 levels on a closing basis which shows bullish sentiments on the daily chart. The daily "band Bollinger" buy signal suggests increased momentum. This breakout is accompanied by huge volumes, which signifies increased participation. The stock is sustaining above its 20, 50, 100 and 200-day SMA, reconfirming the bullish trend. The daily, weekly and monthly strength indicator, RSI, is in favourable territory, indicating rising strength across all time frames. Investors should consider buying, holding, and accumulating this stock. Its expected upside is Rs 550-565, and its downside support zone is the Rs 485-475 levels.



CarTrade Tech | Buy | Target Price: Rs 1,955 | Stop Loss: Rs 1,730

CarTrade has confirmed a symmetrical triangle breakout of Rs 1,770 levels along with huge rising volumes on the daily charts, which signifies increased participation on the breakout. The stock is sustaining above its 20, 50, 100 and 200-day SMA, reconfirming the bullish trend. The daily, weekly and monthly strength indicator, RSI, is in favourable territory, indicating rising strength across all time frames. The daily 'band Bollinger' buy signal suggests increased momentum. Investors should consider buying, holding, and accumulating this stock. Its expected upside is Rs 1,955-2,085, and its downside support zone is the Rs 1,700-1,650 levels.



DB Realty | Buy | Target Price: Rs 270 | Stop Loss: Rs 232

DB Realty is in a strong uptrend on the daily and weekly charts, forming a series of higher tops and bottoms formation which signals a sustained uptrend. Past couple of months' rising volumes signify increased participation. The stock is sustaining above its 20, 50, 100 and 200-day SMA, reconfirming the bullish trend. Multiple resistance zone breakout at 244 levels signifies strong comeback of bulls. The daily, weekly and monthly strength indicator, RSI, is in favourable territory, indicating rising strength across all time frames. Investors should consider buying, holding, and accumulating this stock. Its expected upside is Rs 265-285, and its downside support zone is the Rs 233-225 levels.