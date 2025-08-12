Buy Suzlon stock, stay cautious on HAL & RVNL shares, suggests Anand Rathi

Indian benchmark indices settled higher as positive global cues and return of FIIs drove the relief rally at Dalal Street amid the rising tariff concerns. Traders are expecting a de-escalation of geopolitical concerns this week. BSE Sensex surged 746.29 points, or 0.93 per cent, to settle at 80,604.08, while NSE's Nifty50 cracked 221.75 points, or 0.91 per cent, to close at 24,585.05 for the day.



Select buzzing stocks including Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL), Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) and Suzlon Energy are likely to remain under the spotlight of traders for the session today. Here is what Jigar S Patel, Technical Research Analyst at Anand Rathi Shares & Stock Brokers has to say about these stocks ahead of Tuesday's trading session:



Hindustan Aeronautics | Caution | Resistance: 4,600 | Support: Rs 4,400

HAL is currently encountering strong resistance in the Rs 4,500–4,600 zone. On the hourly chart, the formation of lower tops indicates weakening momentum and suggests the possibility of further downside in the near term. Based on the current technical structure, the stock could retrace towards the Rs 4,400–Rs 4,300 zone if selling pressure persists. However, a decisive daily close above Rs 4,600 would invalidate this bearish bias and potentially trigger a fresh upside move. In the short term, immediate support is placed at Rs 4,400, while resistance remains at Rs 4,600. Traders should watch price action closely around these key levels for confirmation of the next directional move.



Suzlon Energy | Buy | Target Price: Rs 70 | Stop Loss: Rs 60

Suzlon is currently trading above its 50, 100, and 200-DEMA, indicating a strong underlying trend. The stock has formed a solid base in the Rs 60–64 zone and is presently hovering near Rs 63. On 01 August 2025, Suzlon witnessed a notable surge in buying interest accompanied by higher volumes, signalling accumulation. Since that spike, the price has been retracing mildly, but on significantly lower volumes, which suggests the pullback is more of a consolidation than a reversal. If the stock manages to sustain above the Rs 64 mark, it could potentially move towards the Rs 70 level within the coming week. Immediate short-term support is placed at Rs 60, while resistance is seen near Rs 70, making this an attractive setup for momentum traders.



Rail Vikas Nigam | Caution | Resistance: 370-375 | Support: Rs 335

RVNL is trading below its 50, 100, and 200-DEMA, reflecting persistent selling pressure and a weak broader trend. However, the stock has managed to hold support in the Rs 335–340 zone for the past 2–3 sessions, indicating that selling momentum may be slowing. If this base holds, a short-term rebound towards the Rs 370–375 levels could be seen in the coming sessions, aided by potential short covering. In the immediate term, key support is placed at Rs 335, while initial resistance lies near Rs 360. A sustained move above this resistance would strengthen the case for a higher upside, whereas a break below Rs 335 could invite further weakness. Traders can monitor price action around these levels to gauge the next directional move.