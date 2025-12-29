Ceigall India, VA Tech Wabag shares rise up to 5% on order wins; key details

Shares of Ceigall India and VA Tech Wabag climbed up to 5 per cent in Monday's trade after the companies informed stock exchanges about fresh order wins that added to their respective order books. Ceigall India shares rose 4.66 per cent to open at Rs 271.95 apiece. VA Tech Wabag gained 1.34 per cent to Rs 1,304.65.

Ceigall Infra Projects, a wholly owned subsidiary of Ceigall India, received a letter of award from the Madhya Pradesh Road Development Corporation for the construction of the Indore–Ujjain greenfield access-controlled four-lane highway under the hybrid annuity mode. The project involved development of a 48.10 km highway stretch, starting near Pitra Parvat and ending near Ujjain, including the Simhastha bypass. The bid project cost stood at Rs 1,089 crore, with an execution period of 24 months from the date of appointment.

Under the scope of work, Ceigall Infra Projects is tasked with constructing the highway infrastructure in line with hybrid annuity guidelines. The project was aimed at improving connectivity between Indore and Ujjain and easing traffic congestion along a key regional corridor in Madhya Pradesh. The order strengthened Ceigall’s presence in the roads and highways segment and added to its portfolio of hybrid annuity projects awarded by state road development authorities.

VA Tech Wabag, meanwhile, secured a repeat order from the Saudi Water Authority for the engineering, procurement and construction of a brackish water reverse osmosis plant with a capacity of 50 million litres per day at Aljouf in Saudi Arabia. The company received a letter of award for the project, which was classified as a large order under its internal classification.

The scope of work included design, supply, construction and commissioning of the plant over a 14-month period. The facility was designed to treat raw water sourced from borewell fields containing rare elements, requiring advanced pre-treatment using ceramic membrane technology, followed by micron cartridge filtration and reverse osmosis. The project was intended to ensure a reliable and sustainable water supply for the region.

Va Tech Wabag said contracting formalities are underway and that the effective date for commencement of execution would be announced after the contract signing.