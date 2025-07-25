Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaUPSTARTWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT India 100BT GolfBT Mindrush
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Advertisement
News
markets
stocks
Cipla shares rise 4% on Q1 earnings, check details

Cipla shares rise 4% on Q1 earnings, check details

Cipla stock rose 4% to Rs 1546.60 against the previous close of Rs 1487.25 on BSE. Market cap of the pharma firm rose to Rs 1.24 lakh crore.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Jul 25, 2025 2:17 PM IST
Cipla shares rise 4% on Q1 earnings, check details The drug major reported a 10% year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,298 crore in Q1

Shares of Cipla rose 4% in the afternoon session on Friday after the pharma firm reported its Q1 earnings. Cipla stock rose 4% to Rs 1546.60 against the previous close of Rs 1487.25 on BSE. Market cap of the pharma firm rose to Rs 1.24 lakh crore. 

The drug major reported a 10% year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,298 crore in Q1 against Rs 1,178 crore in the corresponding period last year. The profit after tax (PAT) is attributable to the company’s shareholders.

Advertisement

Revenue from operations climbed 4% to Rs 6,957 crore in last quarter from Rs 6,693 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

Cipla's Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortisation (EBITDA) inched 4% higher at Rs 1,778 crore in Q1 year-on-year. However, the EBITDA margin slipped slightly by 7 basis points to 25.6%.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Jul 25, 2025 2:17 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel
    Post a comment0

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today