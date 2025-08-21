Clean Science share falls 9% as promoters offload stake via block deals

Shares of Clean Science and Technology Ltd slumped over 9 per cent in Thursday’s trade amid heavy volumes, after reports suggested that the promoters offloaded part of their stake through a block deal. The stock dropped 8.97 per cent to a low of Rs 1,075.20 on BSE, with about 6.14 crore shares worth Rs 6,640.48 crore changing hands by 9:23 pm. On NSE, 1.23 crore Clean Science shares worth Rs 1,351.16 crore changed hands.

According to earlier reports, promoters were looking to sell up to Rs 2,626 crore worth of shares in the speciality chemicals company via a block deal. The floor price was set at Rs 1,030 per share, reflecting a 12.8 per cent discount to Wednesday’s close.

Clean Science shares have fallen nearly 28 per cent from their October 2024 peak of Rs 1,643.35. The chemical sector has been facing a challenging environment, with Indian players reporting mixed June-quarter results despite a soft base. For Clean Science, analysts trimmed earnings forecasts after margins narrowed due to higher other expenses.

As per deal terms, Krishnakumar Ramnarayan Boob & family and Ashok Ramnarayan Boob & family are expected to offload up to 24 per cent in the company. The proposed sale carries a three-year lock-up, though exceptions are allowed for inter-se promoter transfers, change of control, or court-approved transactions.

Brokerages remained divided on the outlook. Motilal Oswal said last month that while demand weakness persists in newer products, established products—which make up 83 per cent of sales—should continue to grow, aided by upcoming commissioning of Performance Chemical 1 in 2QFY26 and Performance Chemical 2 in 4QFY26. PL Capital noted that capacity expansions will be a key growth driver, though margins could come under pressure as newer offerings like HALS carry lower profitability than the legacy portfolio.

The block deal was said to be managed by Spark Institutional Equities, a subsidiary of Avendus Capital, and JP Morgan. Currently, the promoter group holds 74.9 per cent in Clean Science. During its July earnings call, management had already flagged the possibility of a minority stake dilution to facilitate family estate planning.