Coal India announces interim dividend of Rs 5 per share

Coal India has announced a second interim dividend of Rs 5 per share for the financial year 2020-21. The decision to give an interim dividend was taken during the meeting of board of directors on Friday.

"The Board of Directors in its meeting held on Friday, March 5, 2021, had approved payment of second interim dividend for the financial year 2020-21 at Rs 5 per share of the face value of Rs 10 per equity share," Coal India said in a regulatory filing.

The state-run miner has fixed March 16, 2021, as the record date for the payment of second interim dividend for FY21. The interim dividend will be paid on and from March 24, 2021, Coal India said in its filing.

Coal India has already paid an interim dividend of Rs 7.5 per share earlier this fiscal.

The company has also revised its capital expenditure plans upwards to Rs 13,000 crore from Rs 10,000 crore in accordance to a government order to push expenditure in order to boost demand in the post-lockdown era.

The Coal India share closed Friday's trade at Rs 151, down 1.10 points or 0.72 per cent.

