Coforge shares in focus ahead of board meeting today, here's the agenda

Shares of Coforge are in focus today as the IT firm said its board would meet on December 26, 2025 to consider & approve fund raising via equity shares or other securities through private placement, QIP, preferential issue, etc.

The IT stock slipped 2.32% to Rs 1737.45 on December 24 on BSE. Market cap of the firm fell to Rs 58,211 crore.

A total of 0.82 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 14.41 crore. Shares of Coforge fell to a 52 week low of Rs 1190.84 on April 7, 2025 and hit a 52 week high of Rs 2003.59.

The IT stock is neither overbought nor oversold on charts with a RSI of 35.8. Coforge shares are trading lower than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

"An analyst & investor call is scheduled post-Board meeting at 05:30 PM (IST) on Dec 26, 2025. The company will also participate in a non-deal roadshow in Mumbai on Dec 29, 2025 & Singapore on Dec 30, 2025, with one-on-one / group meetings," said Coforge.

The IT services firm reported a strong set of earnings for the quarter ended September 2025 (Q2 FY26). Net profit rose 85.95 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 375.8 crore compared with Rs 202.1 crore in the same period last year. On a sequential basis, profit rose 18.4 per cent from Rs 317.4 crore reported in Q1 FY26. Revenue from operations climbed 31.37 per cent to Rs 3,985.7 crore in Q2 from Rs 3,025.6 crore in Q2 FY25. The IT major also announced a second interim dividend of Rs 4 per equity share (face value Rs 2 each) for FY26.