DCM Shriram shares defy market crash today, here's why 

Shares of DCM Shriram rose over 3% on Friday after the firm said it would for buy 100 per cent equity share capital of Hindusthan Speciality Chemicals Limited for Rs 375 crore, in one or more tranches, subject to adjustments as per terms of Definitive Agreements.

DCM Shriram Scrip rose up to 3.11 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 1,159.95 per share.

At 12: 17 pm, DCM Shriram shares were off day’s high and were trading flat with a positive bias, up 0.06 per cent at Rs 1,124.25. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 630 pts lower at 81,061 levels.

Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 17,595 crore on BSE.

In an exchange filing, DCM Shriram said, “We hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today, June 12, 2025 has, inter alia, approved Definitive Agreements to be entered into for acquiring 100 per cent equity share capital of “Hindusthan Speciality Chemicals Limited”, having presence in Epoxy & Advanced Materials business in Bharuch, Gujarat, subject to necessary regulatory approvals.”

The deal signals the entry of the chemicals business of DCM Shriram in the Epoxy & Advanced Materials space, as a downstream integration of Epichlorohydrin (ECH).

DCM Shriram said that the acquisition is expected to be completed by September 2025, subject to fulfilment of conditions specified in Definitive Agreements.

The company reported a 52 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 178.91 crore for the March quarter (Q4FY25), led by higher income. The company reported a net profit of Rs 117.80 crore in the same period last year (Q4FY24).



Total income for the January–March quarter of FY24 climbed to Rs 3,040.60 crore from Rs 2,555.23 crore a year ago.



For the full fiscal year 2024-25, net profit climbed to Rs 604.27 crore compared to Rs 447.10 crore in the previous year, while total income increased to Rs 12,883.46 crore in Q4 from Rs 11,529.83 crore in the year ago period.