This defence stock in focus today on orders from Israel 

Shares of defence firm DCX Systems are in news today after the firm said it has received orders from Israeli firms. DCX Systems said it has received export purchase order(s) from its customer(s) amounting to about Rs. 28.59 crore in the normal course of business. The orders relate to manufacture and supply of cable and wire harness assemblies.

Shares of DCX Systems closed 0.25% lower at Rs 295.90 on BSE on Tuesday. Market cap of DCX Systems stood at Rs 3295 crore on BSE. Total 0.55 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 1.64 crore.

The stock has a beta of 1.14, indicating high volatility in a year.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of DCX Systems stands at 45.4, signaling it's trading in the neither in overbought nor in the oversold territory. DCX Systems shares are trading higher than the 5 day, 50 day, 100 day but lower than the 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

DCX Systems revealed order details as given below:

ELTA Systems Ltd, Israel Rs 7.89 Crore

Elbit Systems Ltd, Israel Rs 10.83 Crore

Rafael Advanced Defence Systems, Israel Rs 5.04 Crore

Domestic Customers Rs 4.83 Crores

DCX Systems is one of the leading for Electronic Systems and cable harnesses for both International and Domestic reputed customers.