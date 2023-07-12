Delta Corp, HDFC Bank shares see high turnover, Suzlon Energy high volume

Delta Corp Ltd, HDFC Bank Ltd and Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd were among stocks seeing high turnover on NSE in Tuesday's trade. Reliance Power Suzlon Energy, YES Bank and South Indian Bank led the volume chart on the exchange, data showed.

Data showed HDFC Bank topped the turnover chart with a turnover of Rs 1,286 crore on NSE. With the HDFC shares getting converted into HDFC Bank, the latter would become the most heavyweight stock on Nifty with about 14.43 per cent weight from Thursday.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders saw a turnover of Rs 1,172 crore.

It was followed by Reliance Industries (Rs 932 crore), HDFC (Rs 831 crore) and Delta Corp (Rs 822 crore). Shares of Delta Corp were trading 24 per cent lower at Rs 187.50. after the GST Council decided to levy a 28 per cent GST on casinos

In terms of volumes, Reliance Power jumped 3.58 per cent to Rs 15.35, as 13,27,94,524 Reliance Power shares worth Rs 211 crore changed hands on the counter.

Suzlon Energy added 0.28 per cent to Rs 18. Suzlon Energy saw the second-highest volumes on NSE at 11,07,46,072 shares. A total of Rs 201 crore worth Suzlon Energy shares changed hands so far.

YES Bank (9,10,12,057 shares changing hands), South Indian Bank (8,47,45,162 shaes), Zomato (4,59,70,027 shares) and Delta Corp (4,53,24,738 shares) also witnessed high volumes.

