Dilip Buildcon shares rise 4% as firm emerges as L-1 bidder for Rs 5,000-cr project

Dilip Buildcon shares rose nearly 4% on Monday following the announcement it has emerged as the L-1 bidder for a tender floated by the National Aluminium Company (NALCO), a Government of India enterprise, worth Rs 5,000 crore.

Dilip Buildcon shares rose 3.65% to Rs 446.10 today against the previous close of Rs 430.35. Market cap of the firm climbed to Rs 7,088 crore.

The project involves the MDO (Mine Developer and Operator) contract for the development and operation of the Pottangi Bauxite Mines, including the Overland Conveyor Corridor (OLCC) and allied facilities. The order will be executed over 25 years. The company also said that neither its promoters nor the promoter group has any interest in the awarding authority, confirming that the transaction does not qualify as a related-party transaction under regulatory norms.



The company reported a 22.8% fall in consolidated net profit of Rs 182 crore for the quarter ended September 2025, against Rs 235 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Revenue in Q2 slipped 21.8% year-on-year to Rs 1,925 crore from Rs 2,461 crore. EBITDA in Q2 fell 5.8% to Rs 470.6 crore from Rs 499.5 crore in Q2 FY25. However, the company’s operating margin improved to 24.5% from 20.3% a year earlier.

Dilip Buildcon is presently in the business of development of infrastructure facilities on an Engineering Procurement and Construction basis (EPC) and undertakes contracts from various government and other parties and special purpose vehicles promoted by the company.