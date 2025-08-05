Dixon Technologies inks Master Services agreement with Tech Mahindra, check stock reaction 

Shares of Dixon Technologies were trading on a flat note even as the EMS player said it has inked a Master Services Agreement with Tech Mahindra. Tech Mahindra will provide Industry 4.0 Automation Services, Smart Factory Services and other software implementation services to Dixon.

Dixon Technologies shares were trading on a flat note at Rs 16,910 against the previous close of Rs 16988.95 on BSE. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 1.02 lakh crore.

"With a view of Integrating Industry 4.0 technologies across our business operations to enhance speed,

precision, flexibility and efficiency and including more data analytics, more automation, more robotics and more integration with customer systems to stay ahead of market changes, Dixon has on 4th August, 2025,entered into a Master Services Agreement with Tech Mahindra wherein Tech Mahindra shall provide Industry 4.0 Automation Services, Smart Factory Services and other software implementation services to Dixon," said Dixon.

The stock has gained 11.36% in a month, adding to the gains of 54.55% in nearly a year from its 52 week low.

Dixon Technologies shares slipped to a 52-week low of Rs 10,976.65 on August 5, 2024.



Dixon Technologies (India) is the largest home-grown design-focused and solutions company engaged in contract manufacturing products in the consumer durables, lighting and mobile phones markets in India.