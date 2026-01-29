Dixon Technologies reports 68% rise in Q3 net profit, revenue at Rs 10,671 crore  

Dixon Technologies on Thursday reported a 68% rise in net profit for the quarter ended December 2025. Net profit rose to Rs 282.7 crore in Q3 against Rs 171.2 crore a year ago. Revenue climbed 2% to Rs 10,671 crore in the last quarter against Rs 10,454 crore a year ago. EBITDA rose 6% to Rs 414 crore in Q3 against Rs 390 crore in the December 2024 quarter.

EBITDA margins came at 3.9% in Q3 against 3.7% (YoY)

The earnings were announced after market hours today.

In the current session, Dixon Technologies shares ended 0.56% higher at Rs 10,338. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 62,741 crore. The stock has lost 33% in three months and fallen 38% in six months.

Dixon Technologies (India) is the largest home-grown design-focused and solutions company engaged in contract manufacturing products in the consumer durables, lighting and mobile phones markets in India.