Business News
markets
stocks
Dixon Technologies reports 68% rise in Q3 net profit, revenue at Rs 10,671 crore  

Q3 earnings: Revenue climbed 2% to Rs 10,671 crore in the last quarter against Rs 10,454 crore a year ago.

Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Jan 29, 2026 4:43 PM IST
Dixon Technologies reports 68% rise in Q3 net profit, revenue at Rs 10,671 crore   Dixon Technologies Q3 earnings

Dixon Technologies on Thursday reported a 68% rise in net profit for the quarter ended December 2025. Net profit rose to Rs 282.7 crore in Q3 against Rs 171.2 crore a year ago. Revenue climbed 2% to Rs 10,671 crore in the last quarter against Rs 10,454 crore a year ago. EBITDA rose 6% to Rs 414 crore in Q3 against Rs 390 crore in the December 2024 quarter. 

EBITDA margins came at 3.9% in Q3 against 3.7% (YoY)

The earnings were announced after market hours today.    

In the current session, Dixon Technologies shares ended 0.56% higher at Rs 10,338. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 62,741 crore. The stock has lost 33% in three months and fallen 38% in six months. 

Dixon Technologies (India) is the largest home-grown design-focused and solutions company engaged in contract manufacturing products in the consumer durables, lighting and mobile phones markets in India.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Jan 29, 2026 4:37 PM IST
