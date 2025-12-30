Dixon Technologies shares hit 52-week low for third day, oversold on charts; what's next?

Shares of Dixon Technologies hit a fresh 52 week low for the third consecutive session on Tuesday. The multibagger stock fell to a fresh 52 week low of Rs 11,752 in the current session. Market cap of the firm slipped to Rs 71,481 crore. Turnover stood at Rs 33.25 crore as 0.28 lakh shares of the firm changed hands on BSE. The stock is oversold on charts with its RSI at 24.6. A RSI below 30 indicates that a stock is oversold on charts.

Dixon Technologies shares are trading in a weak zone. The stock trades lower than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages, signalling the trend has been on a negative side for the market leader in its segment.

The multibagger stock has fallen 34% in a year and lost 33.62% in 2025.

Sachin Gupta, VP-Research, Choice Broking said, "Dixon Technologies has been under sustained selling pressure in recent sessions, reflecting a clear bearish bias. The stock continues to form a lower-top, lower-bottom structure on the daily chart, indicating the possibility of further downside in the near term. A decisive breakdown below the Rs 12,100 level could open the door for a sharper correction, with implications extending into the medium to long term.

Momentum indicators also remain weak. The MACD on the daily chart has witnessed a negative crossover, reinforcing the prevailing bearish momentum. From a levels perspective, immediate support is placed near Rs 11,700, while any pullback is likely to face resistance around the Rs 12,600 zone."