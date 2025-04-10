Dolly Khanna, Mukul Agarwal changed positions in Prakash Pipes in Q4, check details 

Ace investor Dolly Khanna has raised stake in Prakash Pipes in the March 2024 quarter. On the other hand, Mukul Agrawal reduced stake in the firm in the last quarter. As per BSE shareholding data, Khanna raised her stake to 4.08% in the March 2025 quarter from 3.71% stake in the December 2024 quarter. This implies an addition of 0.37% stake in the last quarter.

Khanna owned 8.88 lakh shares of the PVC pipes maker in the December quarter. At the end of March 2024 quarter, Khanna held 9.76 lakh shares in the firm.

Mukul Agrawal reduced stake in Prakash Pipes by 0.15% in the last quarter. Agrawal owned 5.64 lakh shares in the firm in Q4 against 6 lakh shares in the preceding quarter.



Meanwhile, share price of Prakash Pipes slipped 3.06% to Rs 383 on Wednesday compared to the previous close of Rs 395.10.

The stock opened lower at Rs 388.35 on Wednesday. The stock has lost 2.54% in last one year and fallen 34.08% in six months. The stock has risen 162% in two years and 1262% in five years.

The multibagger stock is trading neither in the oversold nor in the overbought zone, indicates its relative strength index (RSI) at 54.1.

The stock stands lower than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day and 100 day, 150 day and 200 day simple moving averages.

The company reported a year-on-year (YoY) rise in net profit by 72.3%, amounting to Rs 23.14 crore, compared to Rs 13.43 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year. However, there was a 7.96% fall in total revenue, which stood at Rs 158.22 crore, down from Rs 171.91 crore in Q3 of the prior fiscal year. On a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis, revenue declined by 7.4%, while net profit saw a slight increase of 2.07%.

Prakash Pipes is engaged in engaged primarily in the business of manufacturing of PVC pipes & fittings and Flexible packaging.

