Dr Reddy's shares climb 8% in a month; what's next on charts?

Shares of Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd inched up 0.13 per cent on Wednesday, trading at Rs 1,339.15. At this level, the stock has gained 7.75 per cent over the past month.

The pharmaceutical company's Board is scheduled to meet on July 23, 2025, to consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the April–June 2025 quarter.

Advertisement

Related Articles

On technical setup, Dr Reddy's stock appears weak on daily charts, with resistance around Rs 1,325. Ravi Singh, Senior Vice-President of Retail Research at Religare Broking, said, The stock looked weak on daily charts and could slip towards Rs 1,250 level. Resistance would be at Rs 1,325 in the near term, he added.

According to Sebi-registered independent analyst AR Ramachandran, "Dr Reddy's stock price is bearish on daily charts with strong resistance at Rs 1,325. A daily close below support of Rs 1,295 could lead to a downside target of Rs 1,210 in the near term."

The scrip traded higher than the 5-day, 10-, 20-, 30-, 50-, 100-, 150-day and 200-day simple moving averages (SMAs). Its 14-day relative strength index (RSI) came at 65.71. A level below 30 is defined as oversold while a value above 70 is considered overbought.

Advertisement

The stock commands a P/E (price-to-earnings) ratio of 20.87 and a P/B (price-to-book) value of 4.15. Its earnings per share (EPS) stand at 64.11, with a return on equity (RoE) of 19.88 per cent. As per Trendlyne data, the stock has a beta of 0.63, indicating low volatility.

As of the March 2025 quarter, promoters held a 26.64 per cent stake in the pharma firm.