Eicher Motors shares rise on record Royal Enfield sales 

Shares of Eicher Motors Ltd climber over 3% in early deals on Tuesday after the motorcycle sales volume of the firm reached its highest-ever 1 million annual sales milestone for the financial year ended March 2025. Royal Enfield sales rose 11% to 10,09,900 units in the past financial year from FY 2023-24. The company clocked a 34% rise in sales to 1,01,021 units. Domestic sales in the past financial year climbed to 9,02,757 units from 8,34,795 units in FY24 while exports rose 37% to 1,07,143 units.

Stock of Eicher Motors gained 3.38 percent to Rs 5528.25 on BSE. The stock opened higher at Rs 5379.80 against the previous close of Rs 5347.75.

Eicher Motors share is trading higher than 5 day, 20 day, 50 day and 100 day moving averages but lower than 200 day moving averages.

The large-cap share has gained 33.80 per cent in one year and risen 79.04 per cent since the beginning of this year.

Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 1.44 lakh crore on BSE. Total 6576 shares changed hands amounting to turnover of Rs 3.53 crore. The share hit a 52-week high of Rs 5551.75 on February 4, 2025 and 52-week low of Rs 3,888.50 on March 3, 2024.

B Govindarajan, Managing Director, Eicher Motors, and Chief Executive Officer, Royal Enfield said: “This year has been nothing short of extraordinary for Royal Enfield. Crossing the 1 million annual sales milestone, our highest ever, is a testament to how far we’ve come. From a time when 50,000 motorcycles a year felt like a big win to now setting new global benchmarks in the mid-size segment, our journey has been incredible. The overwhelming response to the Bullet Battalion Black and the new Classic 350, along with our ability to quickly adapt to rider feedback with new variants, made this our best year yet."

