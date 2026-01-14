FirstCry shares hit 52-week low; down nearly 30% in six months; what's next?

Shares of Brainbees Solutions Ltd, the parent company of baby products retailer FirstCry, slumped in Wednesday's intraday trade to hit their one-year low level of Rs 257.40 on NSE. However, it eventually settled on a positive note, edging up 0.39 per cent to close at Rs 270.15. At this level, the stock remains down 29.90 per cent over the last six months.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Ravi Singh, Chief Research Officer at Mastertrust, said, "Brainbees Solutions is currently in a transition phase and is finding support in the 250–260 range. The business has strong brand recall in the baby and kids segment, and demand for its products remains relatively stable compared to other discretionary categories. However, from a fundamentals perspective, the company is yet to demonstrate consistent profitability. High operating costs, marketing spends and pressure on margins continue to weigh on earnings, which is why the stock has remained under pressure after the IPO."

Singh added, "From a technical standpoint, the stock continues to look weak as it is trading well below its earlier highs and key moving averages, indicating a lack of strong buying interest at higher levels. Some base formation can be seen, but clear confirmation is still lacking. Overall, this appears to be more of a wait-and-watch stock. Long-term investors should wait for clear signs of improving profitability, while short-term traders should avoid taking aggressive positions until a clear trend reversal emerges."

Advertisement

A few analysts noted that the counter’s next support could be seen in the Rs 240-233 range. An analyst suggested that investors should only consider entering once the stock closes above Rs 277.

According to AR Ramachandran, part-time Sebi-registered research analyst at Tips2trades, "Brainbees Solutions' stock is bearish but also oversold on daily charts with next support at Rs 233. Investors should buy only if a daily close is above the resistance of Rs 277, which could lead to an upside target of Rs 309 in the near term."

Jigar S Patel, Senior Manager – Technical Research at Anand Rathi, noted, "Support will be at Rs 240 and resistance at Rs 270. A decisive move above Rs 270 may trigger a further upside towards Rs 280 level. The expected trading range will be between Rs 240 and Rs 280 for the short term."

Advertisement

The stock is trading below all its key simple moving averages, including the 5-day, 10-, 20-, 30-, 50-, 100-, 150-day and 200-day SMAs. The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) stands at 35.90. A level below 30 is defined as oversold, while a value above 70 is considered overbought.

BSE data shows that Brainbees Solutions is trading at a standalone and consolidated price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 167.70 and (-)38.13, respectively, with a price-to-book (P/B) value of 2.40. The company reported standalone and consolidated earnings per share (EPS) of 1.61 and (-)7.08, while its return on equity (RoE) stood at 1.42.

According to Trendlyne, the stock has a one-year beta of 1.79, indicating high volatility.