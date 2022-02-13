FPIs net sellers in first half of Feb; pull out Rs 14,935 cr

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have pulled out a net Rs 14,935 crore from the Indian market in the first half of the month of February. They have been net sellers for the fourth straight month. The overall net outflow during February 1-11 came stood at Rs 14,935 crore.

FPIs withdrew Rs 10,080 crore from equities, Rs 4,830 crore from the debt segment and Rs 24 crore from hybrid instruments, according to depositories' data.

Himanshu Srivastava, Associate Director (Manager Research), Morningstar India told PTI that FPIs sharply raised the pace of selling after the US Federal Reserve stated an end of the ultra-loose monetary policy regime.

Also Read: FPIs cut exposure in three-fourths of Nifty constituents

"Besides, globally, the bond yields have surged in recent times on expectation of a hike in interest rates by the US Fed," Srivastava noted.

With US inflation hitting a 40-year high, the stage has been set for rather aggressive rate hikes by the US Fed in coming months which could trigger further foreign outflows from Indian equities, he added.

Flows in emerging markets were mixed in the month of February 2022 till date, said Shrikant Chouhan, head of equity research (retail) at Kotak Securities.

Thailand, Indonesia, South Korea and the Philippines reported positive flows to the tune of $1,155 million, $580 million, $477 million and $133 million, respectively.

Also Read: FPIs pull out Rs 6,834 crore from Indian markets in February so far

On the other hand, Taiwan reported negative flows to the tune of $410 million, he added.

"In the light of the weakness in global markets and the spurt in US 10-year bond yield to above two per cent, FPI selling is likely to continue in the coming days," V K Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist at Geojit Financial Services, said.

FPI selling in financials, particularly high-quality banking stocks, have made their valuations attractive, he added.